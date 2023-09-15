European shares set to end week higher after ECB's dovish hike
European shares extended their rally on Friday, on track to end their week higher, following a sharp jump in the previous session after the European Central Bank (ECB) signalled an end to its rate hike cycle. STOXX 600 rose 0.9%, supported by gains in China-exposed luxury stocks after better-than-expected economic data in the world's second-largest economy.
European shares extended their rally on Friday, on track to end their week higher, following a sharp jump in the previous session after the European Central Bank (ECB) signalled an end to its rate hike cycle.
STOXX 600 rose 0.9%, supported by gains in China-exposed luxury stocks after better-than-expected economic data in the world's second-largest economy. France's Kering and LVMH gained 2.7% each.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index notched its biggest percentage gain in six months on Thursday following the ECB's 25-basis point (bps) hike, its 10th and likely final hike in a 14-month-long fight against inflation. London's blue-chip FTSE 100 led weekly gains in the region, adding 0.8% on Friday.
Sweden's H&M shed 4.6% on reporting flat sales in its most recent quarter, lagging expectations as the fashion group struggles to attract customers while the cost-of-living crisis drags on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 opens flat as homebuilders counter miners' drag
FTSE 100 flat as sagging miners eclipse gains in real estate, set for monthly fall
Miners drag FTSE 100 lower to snap 6-day winning streak
Sweden's Nobel reverses invitation policy. Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader are welcome
FTSE 100 opens higher on energy, miner boost; Direct Line drags midcaps