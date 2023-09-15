Left Menu

Athletics-Cross country worlds moved from Croatia, World Athletics line up new host

Croatia will not host next year's world cross country championships (WXC) after preparations failed to "advance sufficiently", World Athletics said on Friday as it confirmed being in talks to stage the event elsewhere in Europe. The championships were set to be held in Medulin and Pula.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:23 IST
Croatia will not host next year's world cross country championships (WXC) after preparations failed to "advance sufficiently", World Athletics said on Friday as it confirmed being in talks to stage the event elsewhere in Europe.

The championships were set to be held in Medulin and Pula. "World Athletics believes that preparations have not advanced sufficiently for Medulin and Pula to host the event on Feb. 10 next year, as scheduled," the governing body said in a statement.

"However, World Athletics is in advanced negotiations with an alternative host in Europe with a view to staging the event in March 2024. The new host will be announced before the end of September." The Croatian Athletics Federation (CAF) said they had been forced to withdraw due to differences "regarding the approach on organising the event" with partners AK Maraton 2000.

"However, even after receiving this decision of World Athletics, CAF has submitted a new candidacy for the organisation of WXC and we are waiting for a decision," a spokesperson for the federation told Reuters. This year's championships were hosted by Bathurst, Australia in February and the 2026 edition will take place in Tallahassee, Florida.

