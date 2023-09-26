Left Menu

ISRO chief Somanath meets VP Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:33 IST
Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath on Tuesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The Vice President's Secretariat posted pictures of the meeting on social media platform X.

India made history last month when Chandrayaan-3 landed near the south pole of the lunar surface.

