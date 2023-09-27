Apollo Hospitals expands footprint in Eastern region; acquires hospital in Kolkata

Healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday announced through its subsidiary Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Ltd, that it has acquired a hospital in Kolkata ''as an asset sale'' as part of its expansion plans.

The first phase of the 'partially built' hospital to come up on a 1.75 lakh sq ft land would be commissioned in the next 12 months.

Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Ltd, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, today announced its acquisition of a partially built hospital in Sonarpur, Kolkata with a total capacity of 325 beds as an asset sale. ''The acquisition is being fully funded by Apollo Multi Speciality hospitals through its own internal accruals,'' a company statement said without disclosing the value of the deal.

''At Apollo Hospitals, our mission is to bring the best healthcare to all. For over 20 years, consumers in Kolkata and the North-East have trusted Apollo as their care provider of choice,'' said Managing Director Suneeta Reddy.

The addition of a new facility is part of planned capacity expansion across the country and would allow Apollo to serve even more people in the Eastern region, she said.

According to company officials, this is Apollo's second hospital in Kolkata and the fifth in the Eastern part of the country.

The facility would further strengthen Apollo's position as the largest healthcare provider with over 1,800 beds across Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Guwahati.

''This acquisition is an important step in Apollo's strategy to expand in key regions through brownfield and greenfield projects'', the statement said.

Apollo would further augment its capacity in the East by an addition of another 700 beds over the next three years, taking the total bed count for Apollo to 2,500 in the eastern region.

