MOVIN wins the Promising Brand 2023 award by ET Edge, for its outstanding digital innovation

MOVIN, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, has received the 'ET Promising Brand 2023' recognition for its outstanding digital innovation and commitment to excellence. The summit was organized by ET Edge (an Economic Times Initiative), the most coveted event among leading industry players.

MOVIN bags the award for developing growth opportunities, driving tactical change and addressing issues to define future strategies in the industry with its focus on people, partners, technology and excellence. The selection was made on the basis of a survey that was conducted by ET Edge, which evaluated brands based on parameters such as degree of innovation, workplace culture, and business ethics.

Commenting on the recognition, JB Singh, Director, MOVIN Express said, ''We are honoured to have received the ET Promising Brand award. It's important to recognize that creating a promising brand is an ongoing process that requires consistent effort, adaptability, and a deep understanding of customer needs. By focusing on these elements, a company can increase its chances of becoming a promising and successful brand in the market. It's a team effort, and the brand's focus on application of future-ready technology is key for customer-centric business transformations. MOVIN'S journey so far is a strategic infusion of people, partners, technology, and excellence into every facet of its operations. As we grow, we hope to build on such achievements and improve the experience of our customers by introducing new and innovative tech-enabled business solutions.'' MOVIN caters to customers spanning diverse sectors such as IT & electronic peripherals, apparel, healthcare equipment, auto components, e-commerce, pharma, consumer durables and FMCG. The company has expanded its Express End-of-Day network from three markets (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru), at its launch, to 49 cities across India within a year.

About MOVIN MOVIN Express Private Limited is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN's logistic services are built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. MOVIN offers a suite of B2B domestic services across the country including a fully predictable, day-definite service as well as an express, time-definite service. With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors are enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. MOVIN has been awarded the 'Express Logistics Start-Up of the year' at the CII Institute of Logistics SCALE Awards 2022. For more details, visit www.movin.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222918/MOVIN_ET_Edge_Award.jpg

