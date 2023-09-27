Left Menu

Australia beat India by 66 runs to score a consolation win in 3rd ODI

Brief scores Australia 352 for 7 Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72, David Warner 56 Jasprit Bumrah 3-81 beat India 286 all out in 49.4 overs Rohit Sharma 81, Virat Kohli 56, Shreyas Iyer 48 Glenn Maxwell 4-40.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:39 IST
Australia beat India by 66 runs to score a consolation win in 3rd ODI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia avoided an unprecedented series whitewash after registering a 66-run victory over India in the third ODI here on Wednesday. Chasing a massive 353 to win, India were restricted by Australia to 286 in 49.4 overs. India however won the three-match series 2-1.

The Aussies motored to 352 for 7 after Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and David Warner (56) made impact knocks. Jasprit Bumrah took three for 81 and emerged the most successful among Indian bowlers. India made a fist of chase through captain Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56), but soon fizzled against the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell. Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72, David Warner 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3-81) beat India: 286 all out in 49.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Virat Kohli 56, Shreyas Iyer 48; Glenn Maxwell 4-40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023