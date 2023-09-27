Australia beat India by 66 runs to score a consolation win in 3rd ODI

Australia avoided an unprecedented series whitewash after registering a 66-run victory over India in the third ODI here on Wednesday. Chasing a massive 353 to win, India were restricted by Australia to 286 in 49.4 overs. India however won the three-match series 2-1.

The Aussies motored to 352 for 7 after Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and David Warner (56) made impact knocks. Jasprit Bumrah took three for 81 and emerged the most successful among Indian bowlers. India made a fist of chase through captain Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56), but soon fizzled against the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell. Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72, David Warner 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3-81) beat India: 286 all out in 49.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Virat Kohli 56, Shreyas Iyer 48; Glenn Maxwell 4-40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)