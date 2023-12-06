Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:36 IST
Another technology milestone achieved: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 feat
With the Propulsion Module of Chandrayaan-3 moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around the Earth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed it as another technology milestone achieved in India's future space endeavours.

He said on X, ''Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours including our goal to send an Indian to Moon by 2040.'' ISRO on Tuesday described the operation as a unique experiment.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was to demonstrate a soft landing near the lunar south polar region and perform experiments using the instruments on the 'Vikram' lander and the 'Pragyan' rover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

