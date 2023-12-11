Left Menu

Representatives from US, India, Taiwan discuss cyber security issues

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, Taiwans Representative to India Baushuan Ger and Indias former national cybersecurity coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, and the United Service Institution of India co-hosted this event, the US embassy said in a release.It represented the first in-person GCTF programme held in India.Taiwan and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the GCTF, a platform to utilise Taiwans strengths and expertise to address global issues of mutual concern.

Representatives from India, the US and Taiwan began a two-day deliberations on Monday to deepen operational expertise and share best practices on cybersecurity issues.

The deliberations were held here at a joint workshop convened under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF). US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, Taiwan's Representative to India Baushuan Ger and India's former national cybersecurity coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, and the United Service Institution of India co-hosted this event, the US embassy said in a release.

It represented the first in-person GCTF programme held in India.

Taiwan and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the GCTF, a platform to utilise Taiwan's strengths and expertise to address global issues of mutual concern. ''The US is committed to working closely with partners like India and Taiwan to enhance cybersecurity and protect our shared interests in the digital space,'' Garcetti said. ''When we connect, protect, and detect with technology, instead of fearing what it can do to divide or oppress us, we can take full advantage of the nearly limitless potential that these advances will bring,'' he said.

Taiwan's Representative to India Ger highlighted GCTF's importance as a platform to utilise Taiwan's strengths and expertise to address issues of global concern. Lt Gen Pant said for India, with over 800 million internet users and 1.2 billion smartphones, cybersecurity is a major part of national security.

Since its launch in 2015, the GCTF has held 70 international workshops with participation from over 120 countries to strengthen connections among experts on such topics as public health, supply chains, humanitarian assistance, digital health and other regional issues. The US, Taiwan, the Australian Office, Taipei, and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association jointly administer the GCTF, which serves as a platform for Taiwan to share its expertise with partners around the world. The United States looks forward to continued collaboration with India, Taiwan, and like-minded partners to tackle shared challenges, the US embassy said.

