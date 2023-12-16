HDFC ERGO General Insurance Drives Movement to Propel Motor Insurance Awareness

HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India's leading non-life insurance company, announces the launch of a movement to instigate a behavioral shift among vehicle owners, urging them to recognize the criticality of motor third-party insurance from legal and societal responsibility points of view. Indian roads have been witnessing a large number of deaths and serious injuries due to accidents and the absence of third-party insurance of the vehicle committing such accidents, further jeopardizing the life of these victims. While the Government and Insurance Regulator have taken a slew of steps to eradicate the menace of non-insurance, still ~50%1 of the vehicles plying on the roads in India do not have third-party insurance. HDFC ERGO has been active in creating awareness about the menace of non-insurance, as the company has also launched an easy-to-use 3-click motor insurance policy issuance facility on WhatsApp, to provide customer convenience.

As part of the awareness drive and to sensitize netizens on the importance of motor insurance and the impact a non-insured vehicle can have on the families of motor-accident victims, HDFC ERGO has launched a campaign through a heart-warming film that narrates the plight of a family whose claim for compensation for the death of the bread-winner, after a road accident, has been denied as the vehicle committing the accident did not have a valid third-party insurance.

Featuring the celebrity couple — RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao — the film unfolds through a street-level social experiment conducted by RJ Anmol, highlighting the broader impact of lacking insurance on both the vehicle owner and other road users. The subsequent revelation, presented by Amrita Arora, through a real-life story of the road accident victim, portrays the intensified struggles caused by the absence of third-party motor insurance. The film effectively communicates that third-party insurance is available for as low as Rs. 10/- daily, a fact often overlooked by people.

Speaking about this initiative, Parthanil Ghosh, President - Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, ''India globally tops the rank with the highest number of road fatalities, with around 11% share2. Road casualties not only cause emotional distress but dent the Indian GDP by 3% to 5%3 annually. The campaign stands as a testament to HDFC ERGO's continuous efforts to increase awareness for third-party motor insurance, which ensures that the road victims or their families are duly compensated and can rebuild their lives after the loss of their loved ones. It is our collective responsibility to increase road safety and to ensure 100% third-party insurance for all vehicles plying on the road of this country.'' The commitment to road safety is ingrained in HDFC ERGO's ethos, demonstrated through past campaigns like ''#TakeItEasyonRoads'', a social media campaign to spread awareness on the impact of distracted driving, which is one of the key reasons for road accidents; 'Do Not Disturb', an awareness campaign around various reasons that lead to road accidents and the 'High beam – not OK please' radio campaign, addressing the misuse of the high beam while driving. Further, the company strategically collaborates with NGOs for urban trials and intersection redesigns, aiming to transform high-fatality stretches into zero-fatality corridors and encourage road safety across India.

Click here to watch the film - https://youtu.be/K8SKxk-uwB0?si=XAJar0QOcbbYJVsX About HDFC ERGO HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited was promoted by erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), India's premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. Consequent to the implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation of HDFC with and into HDFC Bank Limited (Bank), one of India's leading private sector banks, the Company has become a subsidiary of the Bank. HDFC ERGO is the second largest non-life insurance company in the Private Sector as on 31st March 2023 based on gross premium garnered.

A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience. The company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with ~94% of retail policies issued digitally. HDFC ERGO's technology platform has empowered the customers to avail 69% of the services digitally on a 24x7 basis with ~19% of the customer requests serviced by Artificial Intelligence-based tools. In FY23, the company has issued 1.22 crore policies and has settled ~50 lakhs claims. The Company has an active database of 1.5+ crore customers. HDFC ERGO is present in 496 districts of the country through its 215 branches, 10,000+ employees, and 1.8 lakh agents and channel partners.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber, and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health, and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes, or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and milestone to ensure consumers are serviced in real-time.

