Revolutionizing Real Estate: hBits and Moneycontrol Forge a Landmark Partnership

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Moneycontrol, India's leading financial news and investment platform, has partnered with hBits to transform the landscape of commercial real estate investment through fractional ownership and make it more accessible to a wider audience. This collaboration seeks to democratize access to Grade A commercial real estate properties, enabling potential investors to participate in fractional ownership through Moneycontrol's platform.

Moneycontrol, a trusted name in the financial sector boasting 75 million investors, offers an innovative investment service. The partnership introduces a dedicated 'Invest Now' tab on the Moneycontrol platform, providing a convenient gateway for potential investors to explore and engage in fractional ownership of commercial real estate. This feature will provide Moneycontrol users with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface to browse and invest in Grade A commercial properties curated by hBits, further enhancing the platform's utility as a comprehensive financial resource.

hBits, founded in 2018, has established itself as a pioneer in fractional ownership, offering fractional ownership in Grade A commercial properties. A concept providing lucrative investment opportunities that were previously inaccessible to the everyday investors. Their approach combines trust, transparency, and accessibility, ensuring that real estate investment is no longer the preserve of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

hBits has assets under management worth ~ Rs. 260 Crore and has amassed a significant user base of over 60,000 registered users. Its leadership team, with over 100 years of cumulative experience in real estate and finance, includes notable figures such as Shiv Parekh, the founder and CEO, and Samir Bhandari, the co-founder and CFO, both of whom have impressive backgrounds in global finance and real estate sectors.

This integration aligns with recent regulatory changes by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), supporting fractional and small-medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). These legal changes are likely to encourage investment and liquidity in the real estate sector, offering an ideal environment for such an innovative collaboration. This strategic alliance signifies a pivotal move for both organizations as hBits gains access to the extensive reach and user base of Moneycontrol, while Moneycontrol expands its offerings, giving users distinctive real estate investment alternatives. This collaboration is poised to open doors to more inclusive and diversified investment avenues for retail investors, marking a significant step towards democratizing access to high-value investment opportunities in commercial real estate market.

Gaurang Shah, Chief Revenue Officer, Moneycontrol said, ''We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with hBits, marking a significant leap in the democratization of real estate investments. The joint platform is set to revolutionize the way people engage with commercial real estate, making fractional investments more accessible than ever before. At Moneycontrol, our commitment has always been to empower investors with innovative solutions, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with that vision. Through this platform, we aim to provide our users with a seamless and user-friendly experience, allowing them to participate in the lucrative commercial real estate sector with ease. Together with hBits, we look forward to opening new doors for investors, enabling them to diversify their portfolios and achieve their financial goals.'' "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Moneycontrol, marking a significant milestone in our quest to make commercial real estate investment more accessible to everyone. This collaboration is a game-changer, as it allows us to introduce the concept of fractional ownership of top-tier commercial properties to a broader audience. With Moneycontrol's extensive network, we're poised to revolutionize the way people invest in real estate. Our combined efforts will open the doors to premium real estate investments, making them not only accessible but also affordable for everyday investors,'' expressed Shiv Parekh, CEO of hBits.

To know more visit - https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/hbits/

