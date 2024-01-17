China's SAIC aims for 1.35 mln overseas sales in 2024 - report
17-01-2024
Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp has set its sales target for overseas markets in 2024 at 1.35 million vehicles, Chinese media The Paper reported on Wednesday.
SAIC aims for 1.5 million vehicles in sales beyond its home market in 2025, the newspaper reported, citing Vice President of SAIC Motor International Zhao Aimin.
The automaker also plans global sales of its two premium electric vehicle brands, IM Motors and Rising Auto, the newspaper reported.
