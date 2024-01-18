Left Menu

Olympics-Google Maps and other apps asked to restrict route options during Paris Games

Google France did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday. France expects up to 600,000 visitors for the opening ceremony alone, which will see 160 boats set off on July 26 from the Pont d'Austerlitz in central Paris for a 6-km (3.7-mile) journey to the Pont d'Iena.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:25 IST
Olympics-Google Maps and other apps asked to restrict route options during Paris Games
  • Country:
  • France

Navigation applications, such as Google Maps, have been asked by Paris's public transport authority to restrict suggested routes to the ones prepared for travellers during the 2024 Olympic Games, the body's chief executive said. "We have asked (Google Maps, City Mapper and others) to relay our transport plans so that the traveller takes the route we have indicated," Laurent Probst, head of Ile-de-France Mobilites, the authority governing public transport network operators in Paris and the surrounding region, told Ouest-France newspaper on Wednesday.

If the companies do not comply with the request, they will be asked to close their applications, he added, deeming the issue a public safety concern. Google France did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

France expects up to 600,000 visitors for the opening ceremony alone, which will see 160 boats set off on July 26 from the Pont d'Austerlitz in central Paris for a 6-km (3.7-mile) journey to the Pont d'Iena. Paris did not build an Olympic Park but decided instead to use existing infrastructure across the city, which spectators will reach predominantly by public transport.

The games will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 with the Paralympics taking place from Aug. 28-Sept 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024