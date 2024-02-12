Left Menu

North Korea develops new rocket launcher controller - state media

North Korea has successfully developed a new ballistic control system for a multiple rocket launcher along with controllable shells, state media KCNA reported on Monday. The Academy of Defence Science, which oversees the country's missile development, conducted a "ballistic control" test firing of 240-mm calibre controllable multiple rocket launcher shells on Sunday, KCNA said.

North Korea has successfully developed a new ballistic control system for a multiple rocket launcher along with controllable shells, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The Academy of Defence Science, which oversees the country's missile development, conducted a "ballistic control" test firing of 240-mm calibre controllable multiple rocket launcher shells on Sunday, KCNA said. KCNA said the strategic value of the 240 mm-caliber multiple rocket launcher will be "reevaluated" its role in battlefields will also increase due to what it called "rapid technical improvement."

The development of the shell and the ballistic control system will make a "qualitative change" in its army's multiple rocket launcher force, the report added. Sunday's launch comes amid multiple missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks and growing ties between Pyongyang and Moscow - moves that have been criticized by the U.S. and its allies as escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has accused the U.S. and South Korea of escalating tensions with their large-scale military drills.

