U.S. sanctions will not make Russia stop protecting its interests, Russian ambassador says

A new round of U.S. sanctions is an attack on Russia's core interests but Moscow will keep protecting them, the RIA news agency quoted Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov as saying on Friday.

The United States earlier imposed extensive sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)