Left Menu

HCLSoftware, Intel launch solution to power next gen 5G networks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 18:37 IST
HCLSoftware, Intel launch solution to power next gen 5G networks
  • Country:
  • India

HCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation to deliver a joint 5G User Plane Function (UPF) acceleration solution, aiming to power the next-generation 5G networks.

The joint solution drives cost reduction for operational expenses and capital expenses by up to 80 per cent, the company said in a statement.

HCLSoftware 5G UPF Acceleration Solution is a cloud-native software solution incorporating configurable hardware offloading capabilities for both network Edge and Core deployments.

It said that the solution improves subscriber user experience and reduces costs for mobile network operators.

HCLSoftware collaborated with Viettel Group, a telecom and technology firm based in Vietnam, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the UPF Acceleration Solution. The results showed improved 5G network throughput and reduced latency, ultimately expected to enhance subscriber user experiences and reduce mobile operator costs.

''Our 5G UPF Acceleration Solution, powered by Intel's advanced technologies, will unlock faster network speeds, low latency, and enhanced user experiences," Senior Vice President and Telecom Industry Solutions Principal, HCLSoftware, Shashidhar Krishnamurthy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024