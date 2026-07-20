FDA Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared that previous findings of Cyclospora in Taylor Farms products were false positives. Initially, a sample of iceberg lettuce was said to be contaminated. However, upon re-evaluation, as of July 19, 2026, no Cyclospora has been confirmed in the samples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 06:17 IST
FDA Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared that previous laboratory results indicating Cyclospora contamination in Taylor Farms' products were incorrect.

Initial reports had stated that shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms tested positive for the parasitic illness, impacting thousands of Americans.

However, after a thorough re-evaluation concludes, there are no positive sample results for Cyclospora as of July 19, 2026, the FDA confirmed.

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