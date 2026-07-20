Standoff in the Strait: Shipping Traffic Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The Strait of Hormuz has seen reduced shipping activity amidst rising tensions between the United States and Iran. As attacks intensify in the Middle East, only four ships made the crossing on Sunday, a notable drop from eight the previous day, according to shipping data from LSEG.

The Strait, a crucial oil trade route, is now a focal point in the conflict. On Sunday, the U.S. marked its eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, while Iranian attacks reportedly hit Kuwaiti and Bahraini targets. Shipping traffic has become an arena for these tensions, with both nations targeting vessels navigating the strait.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported a vessel on fire off the coast of Oman, and LNG transits have plunged. Despite ongoing LNG production in Qatar and the UAE, loaded vessels remain trapped within the Gulf, awaiting clear passage should tensions ease.