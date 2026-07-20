Escalating Gulf Conflict Spurs Inflation Fears as Tech Giants Gear Up for Earnings

Asian share markets showed caution as escalating Gulf conflict raised oil prices, fueling inflation fears. Key tech earnings this week could impact investor confidence in AI trade. While Fed policy hints at potential rate hikes, market volatility persists with fluctuating stock indices and shifts in commodity pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 06:02 IST
Escalating Gulf Conflict Spurs Inflation Fears as Tech Giants Gear Up for Earnings
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Asian share markets displayed caution on Monday, with escalating Gulf conflict driving up oil prices, instigating fears of inflation. This week is pivotal for investor confidence as major technology firms prepare to report earnings.

Brent crude surged 3% to over $90 a barrel, marking a significant price point amid ongoing U.S. military activities against Iran. The resulting fuel price spike renews inflation concerns, though recent U.S. consumer price data hinted at a decline, prompting futures markets to predict Federal Reserve rate hikes by year-end.

Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan, noted the shifting risks towards an earlier Fed rate hike than anticipated, possibly as early as September. This development has driven investor re-evaluation of high-value chip and AI stocks, amid new competition from Chinese AI firm Moonshot's model. As investors brace for key earnings results, including from Alphabet, Intel, and Tesla, market expectation remains high.

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