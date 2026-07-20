Vessel Ablaze Near Oman's Kumzar: UKMTO Reports
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported a vessel fire 8 nautical miles northwest of Oman's Kumzar. The cause of the fire is not yet verified, with information sourced from a reliable contact.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A maritime incident has been reported eight nautical miles northwest of Oman’s Kumzar, where a vessel is reported to be on fire, according to an update from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.
The UKMTO has confirmed receiving information from a verified source about the fire; however, the cause has not yet been confirmed.
Further details are awaited as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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