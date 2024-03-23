Honduras and China set $275 mln cooperation agreement

Honduras and China have signed a 6.8 billion lempiras ($275.99 million) cooperation agreement to help boost infrastructure for education establishments in the Central American nation, the Honduran government said in a social media post on Friday.

This is the first cooperation agreement between both countries, China's ambassador to Honduras said during an event. Honduras and the Asian giant

launched diplomatic relations last year , after the Central American nation ditched its longstanding ties with Taiwan in favor of mainland China.

Both nations have been negotiating a free trade pact and other projects

relating to dams and power generation. ($1 = 24.6390 lempiras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)