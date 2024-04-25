Left Menu

City Union Bank Stock Tumbles After RBI Restricts Operations

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday tanked nearly 12 per cent after the RBI barred the firm from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect.The stock plummeted 10.85 per cent to settle at Rs 1,643 apiece on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 17:06 IST
City Union Bank Stock Tumbles After RBI Restricts Operations
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday tanked nearly 12 per cent after the RBI barred the firm from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect.

The stock plummeted 10.85 per cent to settle at Rs 1,643 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.10 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 1,620.

On the NSE, it declined 10.73 per cent to Rs 1,645 per share. During the day, the stock tumbled 13 per cent to the 52-week low of Rs 1,602.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) eroded by Rs 39,768.36 crore to Rs 3,26,615.40 crore.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

In volume terms, 25.45 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 661.79 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Axis Bank became the fourth most valued bank in the country by market valuation, going past Kotak Mahindra Bank. The market valuation of Axis Bank stood at Rs 3,48,014.45 crore.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are the three most valuable banks by market capitalisation.

''Kotak Mahindra Bank is no longer the 4th largest bank in the country as Axis Bank took the position,'' said Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at StoxBox.

Cracking down on repeated non-compliance of IT norms, the RBI on Wednesday barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect after the regulator found ''serious deficiencies'' in the lender's IT risk management.

These actions, the RBI said, are necessitated based on significant concerns arising out of Reserve Bank's IT examination of the bank for the years 2022 and 2023 and the continued failure on part of the bank to address these concerns in a comprehensive and timely manner.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement that it has taken measures for adoption of new technologies to strengthen its IT systems and will continue to work with RBI to swiftly resolve balance issues at the earliest.

In a statement regarding the supervisory action against Kotak Mahindra Bank, the RBI said: ''Serious deficiencies and non-compliances were observed in the areas of IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security and data leak prevention strategy, business continuity and disaster recovery rigour and drill, etc.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024