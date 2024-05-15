US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit intraday record highs after inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hitting intraday record highs after consumer prices increased less than expected in April, supporting market bets for a September interest rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.99 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 39,615.10.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.58 points, or 0.32%, at 5,263.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 89.96 points, or 0.54%, to 16,601.14 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)