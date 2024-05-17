Left Menu

Malaysia's economy grows 4.2% y/y in Q1, beats forecast

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 09:30 IST
Malaysia's economy grew 4.2% in the first quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, beating market expectations, government and central bank data showed on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product growth of 3.9% in the January to March period, matching the advance estimate by the Statistics Department.

Annual growth in the final quarter of 2023 was revised down slightly to 2.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

