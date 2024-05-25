Punjab Voters to Check Queue Lengths from Home with New System
The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab introduced a 'voter queue information system' enabling voters to check queue lengths at polling booths via WhatsApp. Voters can receive real-time updates by sending 'vote' to a specified number. This system aims to reduce waiting times, especially in summer heat.
The voters in Punjab can check the length of queues at the polling booths from the comfort of their homes on June 1, said state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C after launching the 'voter queue information system' on Saturday.
Giving details about the system, Sibin C said the voters need to send a message by typing 'vote' to WhatsApp number 7447447217.
They will then receive a link that, when clicked, presents two options 'location' and 'booth', he said.
For the location-wise option, the voters will share their location, which will then display a list of polling booths near their house on the mobile screen, he added.
By entering booth number, the voters will receive real-time information on how many people are standing in the queue at that booth, he said. For the booth-wise option, the voters will first select the state of Punjab, followed by their district.
''This will bring up all the assembly constituencies in that district. After selecting their assembly constituency and entering booth number, the voters will be able to see the number of people currently queuing to vote at their booth,'' he said.
The Punjab CEO said necessary arrangements are being made to protect the voters from the heat on June 1.
The 'voter queue information system' will help the voters decide the best time to visit their polling booth, avoiding long queues and reducing waiting time in the heat, he added.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.
