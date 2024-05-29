Galactic Energy's Stellar Comeback: Successful Ceres-1 Rocket Launch
Chinese company Galactic Energy successfully launched its Ceres-1 rocket into orbit, a significant achievement for China's commercial space sector. This follows a previous failed attempt last September, showcasing the company's resilience and advancements in aerospace technology.
Chinese company Galactic Energy successfully launched its Ceres-1 rocket carrying satellites into orbit on Wednesday, state media reported, in the latest sign of the growing strength of China's commercial space sector.
The Beijing-based company was forced to apologise to its customers last September after a failed launch of a Ceres-1 rocket, which is capable of delivering a 300kg payload to a 500km sun-synchronous orbit.
