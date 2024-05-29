India Triumphs with RudraM-II Missile Test
India successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II, an indigenously developed air-to-surface missile, off Odisha's coast. The missile met all trial objectives and was launched from an Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force. The test validated its propulsion, control, and guidance systems, solidifying its role as a force multiplier.
- Country:
- India
India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile off the coast of Odisha, defence sources said.
The flight test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control & guidance algorithm, they said.
RudraM-II is an indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for the air-to-surface role to neutralise various types of enemy assets. The missile was flight-tested from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship, officials said. Several state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated into the missile system.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all DRDO and IAF on the successful test flight of RudraM-II. The successful test has consolidated the role of the RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the Armed Forces, he said.
Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat complimented all concerned for their contribution culminating into the successful flight test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- RudraM-II
- missile
- flight-test
- DRDO
- IAF
- defense
- technology
- air-to-surface
- Odisha
ALSO READ
IAF expected to get first LCA Mark1A fighter by July
US defense chief plans to meet with Chinese counterpart in Singapore, US official says
Greek defense team says 9 Egyptians accused of causing deadly shipwreck were misidentified as crew
Russia expels British defense attaché in a tit-for-tat move
China's reconstitution of Russian defense industry is problematic, US says