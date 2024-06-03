Calligo Technologies Unveils World’s First 8-Core Posit-Enabled RISC-V CPU

Calligo Technologies Pvt Ltd, based in Bengaluru, India, has proudly unveiled TUNGA, the world's first 8-core Posit-enabled RISC-V CPU in ASIC form. This milestone represents a significant leap forward in general-purpose computing.

Calligo Technologies, driven by the pursuit of accelerated computing performance in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), has harnessed RISC-V and Posit technologies.

The TUNGA CPU, marked by its energy-efficient design, lowers power consumption and supports a wide range of HPC and AI applications. The innovative accelerator card powered by TUNGA promises superior computational performance and accuracy, integrating advanced hardware with robust software acceleration.

Mr. Anantha Kinnal, Co-founder & CEO of Calligo Technologies, emphasized their commitment to pushing boundaries in computing capabilities, embracing RISC-V and Posits for their transformative potential. This innovation is set to redefine computing standards and achieve zettascale operations, with substantial applications in Molecular Dynamics, Life Sciences, and more.

Mr. Rajaraman Subramanian, Co-founder & CTO, added that TUNGA, coupled with a comprehensive software stack, simplifies industry-wide adoption, maximizing efficiency and effectiveness without compromising energy efficiency. The flexibility of the accelerator platform allows users to run applications transparently or with provided libraries.

Mr. Vinay N Hebballi, COO, highlighted the strategic partnerships with National Laboratories and Supercomputing Centers globally. These collaborations are vital for validating and benchmarking Calligo's solutions on state-of-the-art applications in various sectors including Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace, and Media.

Supported by the Ministry of Information Technology's DLI scheme, the next version, MATUNGA, a System-on-Chip, is poised to revolutionize computing with its unmatched processing power and versatility, extending from laptops to server systems.

