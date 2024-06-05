Left Menu

Brakes India and ADVICS to Transform Light Vehicle Braking Systems

Brakes India announced a joint venture with Japan's ADVICS, investing Rs 500 crore over three years to develop advanced braking systems for light vehicles in India. This partnership will leverage both companies' strengths in technology and localization to meet the growing demand for braking systems in hybrid and electric vehicles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a significant move for the domestic automotive sector, Brakes India revealed its partnership with Japan's AISIN Group company, ADVICS. The joint venture will see a robust investment of Rs 500 crore over three years, aimed at developing cutting-edge braking products for India's light vehicle market.

This collaboration will initially roll out Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems, with further products being developed in a phased approach. The new greenfield facility, funded by both companies, will harness their combined global technological expertise and local manufacturing capabilities. M. Vasudevan K., President Light Vehicles, Brakes India, emphasized that this partnership will accelerate the adoption of advanced braking systems in India, especially in light of increasing hybrid and electric vehicle demand.

Keizo Oda, Chief India Officer at ADVICS, added that this venture would integrate both companies' strengths, promising enhanced safety features for Indian consumers. The joint investment in R&D and localization aligns with the ongoing transformations in global mobility, ensuring efficient braking solutions for alternatively fueled vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

