Motiff Debuts: Revolutionizing UI Design with AI at SuperAI Summit

Motiff, a revolutionary AI-powered design tool, made its global debut at the SuperAI Summit today, aiming to redefine the UI design landscape with a suite of cutting-edge AI features designed to boost efficiency, creativity, and productivity.

Motiff introduces unprecedented efficiency and innovation to the industry. AI Reduplication streamlines repetitive 'copy-paste-modify' tasks, saving valuable time, while AI Layout allows seamless switching between freeform and structured design, providing flexibility and convenience. The AI Design System revolutionizes how designers create and maintain design systems, achieving in minutes what used to take weeks. AI Generates UI can instantly turn designers' ideas into actionable designs.

In addition to its AI capabilities, Motiff is distinguished by outstanding editor performance. It is the world's first fully web-based design tool capable of supporting over 1 million layers on a single canvas. Its self-developed rendering engine offers superior performance, maintaining over 50 FPS in nearly all design scenarios, outperforming Figma, a major industry competitor.

UI design professionals have long struggled with inefficiencies and repetitive tasks. While tools like Figma have improved collaboration, Motiff's comprehensive AI-driven solution significantly enhances productivity within corporations.

Motiff adopts a competitive pricing strategy with a free plan, a professional plan at $4/month with dev mode at $1/month, and an organization plan at $15/month with dev mode at $3/month—over 80% cheaper than Figma. To attract early adopters, Motiff's AI features will be free for a period of time.

The launch event took place at the SuperAI Summit in Singapore, one of the most anticipated AI conferences in the world, gathering world-class AI companies. Besides Motiff, leading firms like Microsoft, Google, and AWS showcased innovations, discussing the future of AI technology.

'Motiff's ambition is to create a state-of-the-art product and embrace the global market,' said Ryan Zhang, Co-Founder of Motiff. 'With AI, design tools' contributions to productivity will increase exponentially.'

