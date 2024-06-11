Left Menu

Clash Over Digital Competition Law: Startups and Tech Giants Face Off

The IT Ministry will meet with industry associations to discuss the draft Digital Competition law, which has caused conflicts between startups and tech giants. The meeting will be led by IT Secretary S Krishnan, with key officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Competition Commission of India in attendance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:03 IST
The IT Ministry has arranged a crucial meeting with industry associations on Thursday to deliberate on the draft Digital Competition law, a contentious issue that has sparked battles between startups and tech giants. The session, chaired by IT Secretary S Krishnan, promises to be a decisive moment in the ongoing debate.

'Numerous representations are being received from industry associations on the draft digital competition Bill, raising serious concerns regarding the impact of the proposed Bill on data and digital markets,' the IT Ministry noted in its meeting notice, which was obtained by PTI. Senior officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are expected to participate.

A subsequent meeting is scheduled for June 18, where IT Ministry officials will engage with various companies. The timing is critical as the industry remains divided over the draft bill's provisions. Prominent startups like Matrimony.com, TrulyMadly, and Innov8 have voiced support for 'ex-ante' regulations, arguing that these could revolutionize the Indian startup ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

