Comviva Elevates Telecom Solutions with NGAGE CNPaaS

Comviva announces a significant upgrade to its NGAGE platform, transforming it into a CNPaaS solution. This enhancement grants enterprises advanced 5G capabilities, including on-demand QoS and precise device location. The platform supports numerous Network APIs and aims to revolutionize enterprise network management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:19 IST
Comviva, the global frontrunner in customer experience and data monetization, has unveiled a groundbreaking enhancement to its NGAGE platform. Now elevated to a Communication Network Platform as a Service (CNPaaS), NGAGE empowers enterprises with 5G capabilities like on-demand quality of service (QoS), precise device location, and network slicing, alongside comprehensive 4G functionalities.

The NGAGE CNPaaS platform promises to transform enterprise network management, offering businesses the ability to control, configure, and query their networks on demand. It will provide critical APIs for functions such as SIM swap, number verification, and QoS over both 5G and 4G networks. Leveraging over 20 CAMARA-compliant Network APIs, NGAGE CNPaaS aims to provide universal access to operator networks for developers through the GSMA Open Gateway initiatives.

Deshbandhu Bansal, COO of Messaging Solutions at Comviva, remarked, "We are thrilled to introduce Network APIs into the NGAGE platform. This industry-first solution will enable enterprises and telecom operators to unlock the full potential of communication and network solutions with advanced API integration. With NGAGE CNPaaS, we are ushering in a new era of innovation and growth in the communication landscape." The NGAGE platform allows Telecom service providers to drive real-time customer interactions and supports messaging services powered by conversational AI. Handling over 250 billion messages annually, NGAGE is one of the industry's most scalable platforms, serving over 7,000 enterprise customers globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

