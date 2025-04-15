Axiro Semiconductor Launches Bengaluru Hub to Power Global 5G and Beyond

Axiro Semiconductor Pvt Ltd has unveiled its latest high-scale chip design centre in Bengaluru, targeting a diverse range of markets including global 5G, 6G, defense, satellite communication, and the burgeoning Internet of Things sector.

This strategic move marks the entry of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, into the semiconductor design business with a substantial investment of USD 36 million.

The new centre, located in Whitefield, Bengaluru, positions Axiro Semiconductor to spearhead innovation in AI, automotive, and IoT applications, bolstering India's ambition to become a global semiconductor hub.

