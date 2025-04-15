Left Menu

Axiro Semiconductor Launches Bengaluru Hub to Power Global 5G and Beyond

Axiro Semiconductor Pvt Ltd inaugurates a new chip design centre in Bengaluru, aiming to serve global telecom, defense, and IoT markets. As a subsidiary of CG Power, Axiro represents a strategic move into India's semiconductor sector. The company plans to deliver innovative chip solutions for AI, automotive, and IoT applications.

Axiro Semiconductor Pvt Ltd has unveiled its latest high-scale chip design centre in Bengaluru, targeting a diverse range of markets including global 5G, 6G, defense, satellite communication, and the burgeoning Internet of Things sector.

This strategic move marks the entry of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, into the semiconductor design business with a substantial investment of USD 36 million.

The new centre, located in Whitefield, Bengaluru, positions Axiro Semiconductor to spearhead innovation in AI, automotive, and IoT applications, bolstering India's ambition to become a global semiconductor hub.

