India-US Forge Ahead in Technology: iCET Industry Leaders Discuss Strategic Growth

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval underscored the significance of India and the United States staying at the vanguard of technological advancement during a key industry roundtable on Tuesday. The event, which was also attended by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, framed the discussion around the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

Doval and Sullivan had recently announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and defense technologies. The advisors stressed the strategic importance of this partnership, considering the evolving global technology landscape and its implications for national security.

In his address, Doval highlighted the remarkable achievements of iCET since its inception, emphasizing the pivotal role of industries and startups in driving innovation. Sullivan pointed out the three pillars of tech partnership: innovation, production, and deployment, emphasizing bipartisan support for Indian industry in the U.S. and the significance of a robust supply chain.

