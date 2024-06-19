HCLTech and Tecnotree Join Forces to Revolutionize Telecom with 5G and Generative AI

HCLTech has announced a strategic partnership with Tecnotree, a Finnish software company specialized in solutions for telecom providers. The collaboration aims to co-develop cutting-edge 5G-led generative AI solutions that promise to unlock new opportunities for telecom operators globally.

This partnership is poised to deliver personalized, next-generation solutions that will accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth in the global telecom industry, according to a statement released by HCLTech.

Tecnotree's CTO and CPO, Hitesh Morar, emphasized the focus on improving revenue monetization for clients. Meanwhile, Pawan Vadapalli of HCLTech highlighted the aim to address real-world challenges in telecom using GenAI, thereby creating significant business impacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)