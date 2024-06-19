Left Menu

HCLTech and Tecnotree Join Forces to Revolutionize Telecom with 5G and Generative AI

HCLTech has partnered with Finnish software company Tecnotree to co-develop 5G-led generative AI solutions for telecoms. Their collaboration aims to enhance innovation and sustainable growth for telcos and communication service providers. The partnership combines HCLTech's AI expertise with Tecnotree's 5G capabilities to solve real-world challenges and boost revenue for clients.

HCLTech has announced a strategic partnership with Tecnotree, a Finnish software company specialized in solutions for telecom providers. The collaboration aims to co-develop cutting-edge 5G-led generative AI solutions that promise to unlock new opportunities for telecom operators globally.

This partnership is poised to deliver personalized, next-generation solutions that will accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth in the global telecom industry, according to a statement released by HCLTech.

Tecnotree's CTO and CPO, Hitesh Morar, emphasized the focus on improving revenue monetization for clients. Meanwhile, Pawan Vadapalli of HCLTech highlighted the aim to address real-world challenges in telecom using GenAI, thereby creating significant business impacts.

