China Opposes U.S. Confrontation on Semiconductor Export Restrictions
China has expressed opposition to U.S. efforts to tighten export policies on computer chip-making equipment to China, involving the Netherlands and Japan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the U.S. for coercing other countries and attempting to suppress China’s semiconductor industry.
- Country:
- China
China said on Wednesday it was opposed to U.S. confrontation, responding to reports that Washington was asking the Netherlands and Japan to further tighten policies on exporting computer chip-making equipment to China. "We have noted relevant reports," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
"China firmly opposes the U.S. engaging in camp confrontation, which has even spread to the fields of economy, trade and technology, coercing other countries and suppressing China's semiconductor industry." Reuters reported late on Tuesday that U.S. export policy chief Alan Estevez was on his way to Japan after meeting with Dutch officials on tightening policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- semiconductor
- export restrictions
- Lin Jian
- trade
- technology
- Netherlands
- Japan
- policy
ALSO READ
China Seeks New Zealand's Support for Trade Partnership
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Faces Trade Rumors Amid Bobblehead Night Spectacle
TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites
South Korea-Africa: Forging New Frontiers in Trade and Critical Minerals
Tata Memorial Centre Elevates Neurosurgery with Cutting-Edge Intraoperative Ultrasound Technology