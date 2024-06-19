China Opposes U.S. Confrontation on Semiconductor Export Restrictions

China said on Wednesday it was opposed to U.S. confrontation, responding to reports that Washington was asking the Netherlands and Japan to further tighten policies on exporting computer chip-making equipment to China. "We have noted relevant reports," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"China firmly opposes the U.S. engaging in camp confrontation, which has even spread to the fields of economy, trade and technology, coercing other countries and suppressing China's semiconductor industry." Reuters reported late on Tuesday that U.S. export policy chief Alan Estevez was on his way to Japan after meeting with Dutch officials on tightening policy.

