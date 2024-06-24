EU Regulators Accuse Apple of Breaching Digital Competition Rules
European Union regulators have accused Apple of violating the Digital Markets Act by preventing app developers from directing users to alternative venues. The European Commission's investigation suggests that Apple's App Store policies breach the DMA. Apple stated it has made changes to comply with these regulations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European Union regulators have leveled fresh accusations against Apple, claiming the tech giant has breached new digital competition rules by restricting software developers on its App Store from guiding users to other platforms.
The European Commission's preliminary investigation findings reveal that Apple has violated the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA), a regulatory framework designed to prevent dominant tech firms from monopolizing digital markets.
The commission criticized Apple's App Store policies, stating that they "prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content."
In response, Apple Inc. stated that it has made several modifications to align with the DMA, following feedback from both developers and the European Commission. "We are confident our plan complies with the law," the company asserted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks
European Commission Leadership Shakeup: Potential New Heads
Southern Baptist Convention Challenges IVF Practices Amid Alabama's Embryo Regulations
Spain Eyes Senior Climate Role for Teresa Ribera in European Commission
HFCL Triumphs as European Commission Exempts Anti-Dumping Duties