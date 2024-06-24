EU Regulators Accuse Apple of Breaching Digital Competition Rules

European Union regulators have leveled fresh accusations against Apple, claiming the tech giant has breached new digital competition rules by restricting software developers on its App Store from guiding users to other platforms.

The European Commission's preliminary investigation findings reveal that Apple has violated the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA), a regulatory framework designed to prevent dominant tech firms from monopolizing digital markets.

The commission criticized Apple's App Store policies, stating that they "prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content."

In response, Apple Inc. stated that it has made several modifications to align with the DMA, following feedback from both developers and the European Commission. "We are confident our plan complies with the law," the company asserted.

