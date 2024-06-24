Apple Faced with First Charges Under EU's Digital Market Act

European Union regulators on Monday charged Apple under the bloc's new digital competition rulebook, accusing the tech giant of preventing app makers from directing users to cheaper options on other platforms.

The European Commission's preliminary findings suggest that Apple's restrictions on developers using its App Store violate the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping regulation designed to prevent tech gatekeepers from dominating digital markets through hefty financial penalties.

Apple may face fines worth up to 10% of its global revenue, amounting to billions of euros, if it fails to comply with DMA provisions by March 2025. The company has already made several changes to adhere to the law but continues to face scrutiny from the commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)