Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem

Apple's App Store has proven to be a significant economic driver for Indian developers, with the ecosystem generating Rs 44,447 crore (USD 5.31 billion) in 2024, according to a study released on Monday. Conducted by IIM Ahmedabad's Professor Viswanath Pingali, the research indicates that developers and businesses received more than 94% of the revenue, excluding Apple's commission.

The study highlights the exponential growth of Indian developers' earnings over the past five years, driven by the App Store's widespread global reach. In 2024, Indian developers accrued Rs 38,906 crore from physical goods and services, along with significant figures from in-app advertising and digital goods, showcasing diverse monetization avenues.

Apple CEO Tim Cook underscored the App Store's role as an "economic miracle" for developers, emphasizing the company's commitment to supporting creators of all sizes. The ecosystem has also empowered small developers, with earnings climbing 74% from 2021 to 2024, reflecting Apple's supportive landscape for entrepreneurial growth in India.

