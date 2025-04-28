Left Menu

Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem

Apple's App Store in India generated Rs 44,447 crore (USD 5.31 billion) in 2024, with 94% of revenue going to developers. The study, led by Professor Viswanath Pingali, highlights the App Store's global reach, with significant earnings from international users and diverse app categories like gaming and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:39 IST
Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apple's App Store has proven to be a significant economic driver for Indian developers, with the ecosystem generating Rs 44,447 crore (USD 5.31 billion) in 2024, according to a study released on Monday. Conducted by IIM Ahmedabad's Professor Viswanath Pingali, the research indicates that developers and businesses received more than 94% of the revenue, excluding Apple's commission.

The study highlights the exponential growth of Indian developers' earnings over the past five years, driven by the App Store's widespread global reach. In 2024, Indian developers accrued Rs 38,906 crore from physical goods and services, along with significant figures from in-app advertising and digital goods, showcasing diverse monetization avenues.

Apple CEO Tim Cook underscored the App Store's role as an "economic miracle" for developers, emphasizing the company's commitment to supporting creators of all sizes. The ecosystem has also empowered small developers, with earnings climbing 74% from 2021 to 2024, reflecting Apple's supportive landscape for entrepreneurial growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025