Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem
Apple's App Store in India generated Rs 44,447 crore (USD 5.31 billion) in 2024, with 94% of revenue going to developers. The study, led by Professor Viswanath Pingali, highlights the App Store's global reach, with significant earnings from international users and diverse app categories like gaming and health.
- Country:
- India
Apple's App Store has proven to be a significant economic driver for Indian developers, with the ecosystem generating Rs 44,447 crore (USD 5.31 billion) in 2024, according to a study released on Monday. Conducted by IIM Ahmedabad's Professor Viswanath Pingali, the research indicates that developers and businesses received more than 94% of the revenue, excluding Apple's commission.
The study highlights the exponential growth of Indian developers' earnings over the past five years, driven by the App Store's widespread global reach. In 2024, Indian developers accrued Rs 38,906 crore from physical goods and services, along with significant figures from in-app advertising and digital goods, showcasing diverse monetization avenues.
Apple CEO Tim Cook underscored the App Store's role as an "economic miracle" for developers, emphasizing the company's commitment to supporting creators of all sizes. The ecosystem has also empowered small developers, with earnings climbing 74% from 2021 to 2024, reflecting Apple's supportive landscape for entrepreneurial growth in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Godrej Expands Global Reach with Savannah Surfactants Acquisition
London to Host Inaugural FIP Intercontinental Cup, Expanding Padel's Global Reach
Apple's Swift Maneuver: Dodging Tariffs with Record iPhone Airlifts
Measles Outbreak Surge: Texas Grapples with Rising Cases
Apple's Bold Steps Toward Sustainability in India