Cyberattacks Disrupt Auto Sales Across North America

Car dealerships across North America are grappling with significant disruptions following a series of cyberattacks on CDK Global, a critical software provider in the auto retail sales sector. These attacks, which began last Wednesday, have resulted in widespread outages and forced many dealerships to revert to manual processes.

The cyberattacks have notably affected major auto companies including Stellantis, Ford, and BMW, causing delays and inconveniences for both dealers and customers. CDK Global has launched an investigation with third-party experts and law enforcement but estimates that full system restoration will take several days.

With customer privacy at risk and potential data breaches on the horizon, cybersecurity experts are advising those affected to monitor their credit and remain vigilant against phishing attempts. The incident underscores the increasing vulnerability of crucial supply chain components to cyber threats.

