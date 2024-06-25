China's Chang'e-6 Mission: Historic Lunar Sample Return

China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe landed on Tuesday in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, making the country the first to bring back samples from the moon's far side.

The reentry capsule touched down at 2:06 p.m. Beijing time (0606 GMT), carrying lunar soil collected earlier in the month by the probe after a successful landing on the moon's South Pole-Aitken Basin, a gigantic impact crater on the side of the Moon that always faces away from Earth.

