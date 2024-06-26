Left Menu

India's Latest Spectrum Auction Nets Rs 11,340 Crore, Telecom Giants Vie for 5G Dominance

India's spectrum auction concluded swiftly with telcos securing over Rs 11,300 crore worth of radio waves. This figure represents just 12% of the government's estimated value of Rs 96,238 crore. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea participated primarily to renew existing spectrum and boost their coverage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:30 IST
India's latest spectrum auction wrapped up briskly, concluding within hours on the second day of bidding. Telecom operators secured over Rs 11,300 crore worth of radio waves, a mere 12 per cent of the government's projected Rs 96,238 crore.

Despite the subdued activity, the auction saw participation from giants like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, who primarily focused on spectrum renewals and selective enhancements to their high-speed mobile service coverage.

Notably, the 2024 auction occurred after a two-year hiatus, featuring 10 GHz of spectrum across various bands. While operator-specific bid details will be revealed later, the auction marked a significant step in bolstering India's 5G rollout.

