BOULT Joins Forces with Ford Mustang for Revolutionary Audio Experience

BOULT, India's top-rated audio brand, has announced an exhilarating partnership with the legendary Ford Mustang. This collaboration symbolizes a new chapter for BOULT, merging innovative audio technology with Mustang's timeless design principles.

The new product lineup, featuring models like Torq, Dash, and Derby Black, draws significant inspiration from Ford Mustang's iconic aesthetic. These high-tech earbuds combine Mustang's renowned design elements with BOULT's audio expertise, promising users an unparalleled listening experience.

The earbuds boast advanced features such as up to 100 hours of uninterrupted playtime, dual device pairing (exclusive to Derby and Dash), BOULT's amp app support, and Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair™ for quick connectivity. Additionally, they offer Lightning Boult™ fast charging, ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC for clear voice quality, enhanced bass from 13mm drivers, and ultra-low latency for gaming. This partnership epitomizes innovation and design, aimed at both audiophiles and style-conscious users.

