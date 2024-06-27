Unlocking AI Potential: Challenges and Opportunities for India's MSMEs

A new report spotlighting India's MSMEs reveals a deep recognition of AI's transformative potential to enhance productivity and drive growth. Despite this belief, the adoption of AI remains sluggish due to significant hurdles such as lack of awareness, affordability, and accessibility.

Marking World MSME Day, nasscom and Meta released a white paper titled 'Empowering India's Growth: Unlocking AI's Potential for Tech-Enabled MSMEs'. Derived from the 'AI Enablement for MSMEs' programme, the report highlighted insights from workshops across major cities involving over 300 CXOs.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President at nasscom, emphasized that integrating AI offers MSMEs a unique chance for unprecedented growth. However, the journey requires ecosystem collaboration and access to user-friendly tools to harness AI's full potential.

