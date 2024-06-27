Regional Banks Harness NPST Superapp for Digital Leap

In a significant move to boost digital transformation, Kerala Gramin Bank and Karnataka Gramin Bank have selected NPST's banking superapp, as revealed in a recent release. This strategic selection is aimed at enhancing banking experiences in rural and semi-urban regions.

'We are excited to work with Karnataka Gramin Bank and Kerala Gramin Bank to support their ongoing digital transformation and long-term growth in a scalable manner,' said NPST co-founder and CEO Deepak Chand Thakur.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time as India's digital banking ecosystem witnesses a remarkable transformation, fueled by the Digital India initiative and the increasing penetration of smartphones, which now exceed 600 million users.

'These shifts present a tremendous opportunity for regional banks to modernize their services and cater to the evolving digital needs of their customers,' the release emphasized, highlighting the strategic value of the deal.

