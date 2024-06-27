Left Menu

Regional Banks Harness NPST Superapp for Digital Leap

Kerala Gramin Bank and Karnataka Gramin Bank have chosen NPST's banking superapp to advance their digital transformation. The app will help deliver modern banking experiences to rural and semi-urban customers, supported by the Digital India initiative and increasing smartphone penetration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost digital transformation, Kerala Gramin Bank and Karnataka Gramin Bank have selected NPST's banking superapp, as revealed in a recent release. This strategic selection is aimed at enhancing banking experiences in rural and semi-urban regions.

'We are excited to work with Karnataka Gramin Bank and Kerala Gramin Bank to support their ongoing digital transformation and long-term growth in a scalable manner,' said NPST co-founder and CEO Deepak Chand Thakur.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time as India's digital banking ecosystem witnesses a remarkable transformation, fueled by the Digital India initiative and the increasing penetration of smartphones, which now exceed 600 million users.

'These shifts present a tremendous opportunity for regional banks to modernize their services and cater to the evolving digital needs of their customers,' the release emphasized, highlighting the strategic value of the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

