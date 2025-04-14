Modi Leads BJP's Ambedkar Push Amid Waqf Act Debate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheads BJP's nationwide effort to align with Bhim Rao Ambedkar's values amid political rivalry. The campaign focuses on the Dalit vote and criticizes the Congress for constitutional misconduct, focusing on the 2013 Waqf Act amendment. Parties commemorate Ambedkar with various activities.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's assertive campaign to associate itself with Bhim Rao Ambedkar's ideals on his birth anniversary, particularly targeting the Dalit community.
During the political fray over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly undermining constitutional principles through the 2013 amendment, which he claims favored electoral gains over Ambedkar's values.
Various BJP leaders and state units, in response to past electoral setbacks among marginalized communities, launched initiatives like the 'Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan' to emphasize the party's commitment to Ambedkar's vision for social justice and equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Ambedkar
- Waqf Act
- Congress
- Dalits
- political rivalry
- social justice
- Constitution
- outreach
ALSO READ
Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest
Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government
Naxalism got encouragement due to policies of Congress: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh.
Congress Gears Up for Comprehensive Property Documentation in Tripura
Modi Blames Congress Policies for Naxalism Rise