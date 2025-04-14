Left Menu

Modi Leads BJP's Ambedkar Push Amid Waqf Act Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheads BJP's nationwide effort to align with Bhim Rao Ambedkar's values amid political rivalry. The campaign focuses on the Dalit vote and criticizes the Congress for constitutional misconduct, focusing on the 2013 Waqf Act amendment. Parties commemorate Ambedkar with various activities.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's assertive campaign to associate itself with Bhim Rao Ambedkar's ideals on his birth anniversary, particularly targeting the Dalit community.

During the political fray over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly undermining constitutional principles through the 2013 amendment, which he claims favored electoral gains over Ambedkar's values.

Various BJP leaders and state units, in response to past electoral setbacks among marginalized communities, launched initiatives like the 'Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan' to emphasize the party's commitment to Ambedkar's vision for social justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

