DRDO Achieves Landmark in ABHYAS High-Speed Aerial Target Trials

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completed six development trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) ‘ABHYAS’. The trials, enhancing the booster configuration and mission reliability, were conducted at Chandipur, Odisha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the endeavor, underscoring its potential for export.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable achievement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted six consecutive development trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS'. These trials, featuring an improved booster configuration, were executed at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, the Defence Ministry announced on Thursday.

The trials included enhanced Radar Cross Section, Visual, and Infrared augmentation systems, validating various mission objectives such as booster release, launcher clearance, and endurance performance. Two launches were conducted within a short span of 30 minutes, showcasing operational efficiency with minimal logistics. Representatives from the Services were present to witness these flight trials.

'ABHYAS', designed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro, is tailored for autonomous flights with an auto-pilot system and laptop-based Ground Control System. The system features a data recording capability for post-flight analysis. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, Armed Forces, and industry partners for this success, highlighting the system's cost-effectiveness and export potential.

