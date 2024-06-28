GTS Wins Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC – Global Awards 2024

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a global leader in international voice and A2P SMS services, has been honored with the Best Voice/Data Service Innovation award at the CC – Global Awards 2024 held in Berlin. This prestigious accolade underscores GTS's dedication to delivering secure international direct dialling services (IDD) and connecting businesses with their customers worldwide.

With the telecommunications industry facing challenges from Over-the-Top (OTT) players, GTS stands at the forefront of innovation, empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to secure and grow their revenue streams. The impactful services provided by OTT platforms have significantly dented MNO revenues. GTS's award-winning solutions offer a vital countermeasure to this ongoing issue.

In an era dominated by OTT services, traditional calling has experienced a notable decline, translating to revenue losses for MNOs. GTS's strategic corridor deals and innovative offerings have emerged as essential strategies. By facilitating direct communication channels between countries, GTS ensures that operators can deliver high-quality, reliable calling services that rival OTT offerings.

