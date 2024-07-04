Left Menu

Payhuddle and NCHL Unite to Transform Nepal's Payment Ecosystem

In a significant collaboration, Payhuddle teams up with Nepal Clearing House Limited to advance Nepal's payment ecosystem. The partnership introduces a web-based platform for the NEPALPAY Card, streamlining certification and compliance while enhancing transparency and security in digital transactions. Nepal sets new standards in digital payment technologies.

PTI | India | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Payhuddle, a global leader in payment solutions, has joined forces with Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL) to revolutionize Nepal's payment ecosystem.

Together, they have unveiled a cutting-edge web-based centralized payment testing, pre-certification, and certification platform for NEPALPAY Card, Nepal's domestic card scheme. This innovative platform empowers NCHL to efficiently monitor and certify acquiring and issuing participant members, ensuring compliance with rigorous regulations.

The NEPALPAY Card simplifies testing, debugging, and certification for partners, fostering greater transparency and reducing friction in deploying payment technologies. Driven by a commitment to security and reliability, NCHL and Payhuddle are ushering in a new era of trust and confidence in every transaction.

