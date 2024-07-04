Chinese Robot 'Guide Dog' Aims to Empower Visually Impaired

July 4 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Chinese robot 'guide dog' aims to improve independence for visually impaired SHANGHAI - It's less furry than a traditional companion, but a six-legged Chinese robot "guide dog" could one day help vision-impaired people live more independently, according to its research development team in Shanghai. (CHINA-TECH/ROBOT DOG (TV, PIX), 441 words)

Therapy horses help neurology patients regain confidence, motor skills ROME - In an area of Rome that once hosted horse races, four horses and two ponies move at a much slower pace to help neurological patients restore their movements and confidence. (ITALY-HORSES/ (PIX, TV), 329 words)

Ants perform limb amputations on injured comrades to save their lives WASHINGTON - Limb amputations are performed by surgeons when a traumatic injury such as a wound from war or a vehicle accident causes major tissue destruction or in instances of serious infection or disease. But humans are not alone in doing such procedures. (SCIENCE-ANTS/ (PIX) 700 words)

Study brings lifestyle of enigmatic extinct humans into focus Thousands of bone fragments discovered in a cave on the Tibetan Plateau in China are offering rare insight into the lives of Denisovans, the mysterious extinct cousins of Neanderthals and our own species, showing that they hunted a wide range of animals, from sheep to woolly rhinoceros, in this high-altitude abode. (SCIENCE-DENISOVANS/ (PIX), 721 words)

World's oldest cave painting in Indonesia shows a pig and people On the ceiling of a limestone cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, scientists have discovered artwork depicting three human-like figures interacting with a wild pig in what they have determined is the world's oldest-known confidently dated cave painting - created at least 51,200 years ago. (SCIENCE-CAVE/ (PIX), 720 words)

Count Binface, Elmo and AI Steve: The UK election's unusual candidates LONDON - When either Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer take to the stage to hail victory in the British election on Friday, they will be joined at their moment of triumph by either a man with a trash can on his head or someone dressed as "Elmo" from the Muppets. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/COUNT-BINFACE (TV, PIX), 596 words)

Splashing and sliding Lib Dem leader brings fun to UK election LONDON - Ed Davey, the leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats, fell into a lake, careered down a water slide and did a bungee jump in antics that have been lapped up by media and added some fun to the country's election campaign. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/LIBERAL-DEMOCRATS (PIX, TV), 410 words)

London exhibition looks at Barbie's design evolution over 65 years LONDON - A new exhibition looking at the evolution of Barbie opens in London this week as the famed Mattel doll celebrates her 65th birthday this year. (EXHIBITION-BARBIE/ (TV, PIX), 279 words)

Eddie Murphy's 'every man' hero returns in 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel LOS ANGELES - After more than a decade of superheroes saving the world on the movie screen, Eddie Murphy is bringing back the character he describes as "every man." (FILM-BEVERLY HILLS COP/ (PIX, TV), 434 words)

Roger Waters busy on new album, says Pink Floyd reunion 'not in me' LONDON - Roger Waters has dismissed the idea of Pink Floyd reuniting on stage again, saying he is "busy doing other things" including working on a new album and writing a memoir. (PEOPLE-ROGER WATERS/ (TV, PIX), 411 words)

Japan's first new banknotes in 20 years use holograms to defeat counterfeits TOKYO - Japan has begun circulating its first new banknotes in 20 years, featuring three-dimensional portraits of the founders of financial and female-education institutions in an attempt to frustrate counterfeiters. (JAPAN-BANKNOTES/ (PIX), 554 words)

Port dwellers hope a switch to power will ease their pleasure cruise pain LISBON/MADRID - Residents near the port of Lisbon and elsewhere hope plug-in infrastructure can take some of the pain out of sharing their cities with cruise ships that belch out fumes while pleasure-seeking passengers see the sights. (EUROPE-CRUISES/ELECTRIFICATION (PIX), 936 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT NEWSMAKER-US Supreme Court leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to parse Trump immunity

TIMELINE-Key moments in the rise of France's far right (Compiled by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)

