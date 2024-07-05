Left Menu

SIGHT Scheme: Green Hydrogen Incentives Announced by Renewable Energy Ministry

The renewable energy ministry has outlined guidelines for incentivizing green hydrogen producers under the SIGHT scheme. Tranche-II will produce 450,000 TPA, with 40,000 TPA from biomass and the rest from technology agnostic methods. SECI will manage implementation and bids will prioritize the lowest average incentive quoted.

The Renewable Energy Ministry has unveiled new guidelines to incentivize green hydrogen producers under the SIGHT scheme. Announced on July 3, 2024, these guidelines focus on Tranche-II of the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme.

Aimed at producing 450,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen, Tranche-II reserves 40,000 TPA for biomass-based pathways and the remainder for technology-agnostic methods.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) will oversee the implementation, with bid selection based on the least average incentive quoted by bidders. This initiative aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in January 2023, aimed at advancing clean energy and reducing fossil fuel import dependence.

